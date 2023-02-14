MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ (MLTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $16.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,600,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

