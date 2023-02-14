Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,292,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $313.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.69 and its 200-day moving average is $287.60. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

