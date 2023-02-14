Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $1,253,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,517,686.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $32,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,466,850.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $1,253,495.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,517,686.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,872 shares of company stock worth $6,776,957 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MEG opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

