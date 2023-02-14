Monero (XMR) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $103.92 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $155.50 or 0.00717230 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00424317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00094577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00573176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00185188 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,240,254 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.