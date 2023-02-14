Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,816 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,262,000 after buying an additional 803,252 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,186,000 after buying an additional 1,054,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,176,000 after buying an additional 220,062 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,144,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,704,000 after acquiring an additional 42,453 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

