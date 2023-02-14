monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $210.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MNDY. Citigroup upped their price target on monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.93.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Trading Up 10.9 %

monday.com stock opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $237.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.04. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.