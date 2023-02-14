monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Cowen

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.
MNDY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.
monday.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.04. monday.com has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $237.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 240.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
