MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

MiX Telematics has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $202.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIXT. StockNews.com upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,659,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 281,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $81,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,839,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,028,187 shares of company stock worth $937,909 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

