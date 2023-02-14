Missouri Trust & Investment Co Decreases Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 139,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR stock opened at $159.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.42. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $665,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,013,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,185,750 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

