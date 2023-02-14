Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $133.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.80.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

