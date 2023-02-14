Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Invests $221,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 900.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $121.26 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 39.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.