Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 1,295 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

OHI opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

