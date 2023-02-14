Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,687 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 13.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 100.0% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BioNTech by 396.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $189.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.69.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

