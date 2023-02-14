Midas Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.79 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $4,769.89 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00006541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432989 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.29 or 0.28681987 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.45153241 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $4,698.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.