Midas Price Reaches $1.45 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Midas has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $5,249.26 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00006685 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Midas Token Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.44440678 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,164.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

