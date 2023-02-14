MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.26. 789,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,143. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

