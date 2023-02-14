MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $151.09 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $151.09 million and $7.72 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $34.02 or 0.00156574 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00043860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00217027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002962 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,441,703 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,702.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 34.27880306 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $7,015,035.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.