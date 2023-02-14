Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Up 3.5 %

Mesa Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,698. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.43% and a return on equity of 110.71%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 800.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

