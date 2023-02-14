Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Steven Mizell Sells 1,815 Shares

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Mizell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $275.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

