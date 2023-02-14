Memex (CVE:OEE) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Memex Inc. (CVE:OEE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 106,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 89,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Memex Trading Down 33.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01.

About Memex

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for its customers in the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors worldwide. The company primarily offers MERLIN Tempus, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing productivity metrics, including overall equipment effectiveness in real time.

