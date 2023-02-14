Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Up 20.3% in January

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 38,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ MHUA opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meihua International Medical Technologies (MHUA)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.