Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Up 20.3% in January

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 38,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ MHUA opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

