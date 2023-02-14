Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

