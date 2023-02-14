Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $228.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $241.48.

Get Medpace alerts:

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,524 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Medpace

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.