Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.14

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset España Comunicación (GETVY)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.