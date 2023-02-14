McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Trimmed by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

MCD stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.08. The stock had a trading volume of 253,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,408. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

