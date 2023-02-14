Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. 5,168,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,559,874. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $50.93.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

