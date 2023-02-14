Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $43,842,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,159,000 after buying an additional 128,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,938,000 after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.89. 44,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,999. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.61. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $173.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

