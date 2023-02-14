Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. Marriott International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.23-$7.91 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,266. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.03. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $93,221,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Marriott International by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,659,000 after acquiring an additional 251,534 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Marriott International by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 343,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,346,000 after acquiring an additional 172,820 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 463,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,580 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

