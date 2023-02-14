Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.
Marcus & Millichap Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.02. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marcus & Millichap Company Profile
Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marcus & Millichap (MMI)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.