MARBLEX Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00006358 BTC on major exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $50.17 million and $908,227.62 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00427553 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,186.22 or 0.28321894 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 and operates on the Klaytn platform.

