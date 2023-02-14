Maiar DEX (MEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.87 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $41.87 million and approximately $258,266.63 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00043860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00217027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002962 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001379 USD and is down -14.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,049,296.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

