Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Up 27.6% in January

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MGYR traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608. Magyar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.16.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGYR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magyar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

