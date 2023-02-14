Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.69.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

MGA stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,753. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $80.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 10.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after purchasing an additional 181,344 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,262,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Magna International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 89,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.