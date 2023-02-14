MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Reaches $1.44 on Top Exchanges

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. MAGIC has a market cap of $300.55 million and $100.65 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00006609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAGIC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00428079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,163.62 or 0.28356735 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,250,739 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAGIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAGIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.