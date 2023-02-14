Magic Internet Money Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.87 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00433884 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.14 or 0.28741288 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars.

