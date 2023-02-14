Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,286 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ONE Gas by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

