Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 64 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 12.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $255.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $280.50.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $279.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Articles

