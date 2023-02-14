Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 589 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.4 %

Ecolab stock opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $186.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day moving average is $153.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

