Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $7.70 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,209 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of NiSource worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 16,086.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after buying an additional 6,098,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in NiSource by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,797,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 302.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,016 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NI opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

