Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $16.71 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $16,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in DTE Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.60.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

