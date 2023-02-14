Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $13.51 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Trading Up 0.5 %

PPL stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

