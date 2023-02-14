LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.47.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE LYB opened at $101.01 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,213 shares of company stock worth $1,007,992 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.