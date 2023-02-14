Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $173.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

