Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,790 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

