Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 934.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after acquiring an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,626,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,390,000 after buying an additional 588,246 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,152,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $929,277,000 after buying an additional 502,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

AMD stock opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $125.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

