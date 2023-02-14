Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

