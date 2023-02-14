Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $221,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 411.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

DOV opened at $155.70 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $164.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.93 and a 200 day moving average of $134.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

