Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $204,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 5.9% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNR stock opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

