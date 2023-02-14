Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 224 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 224 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $147.80 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

