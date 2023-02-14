Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,905 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,273 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $68,543,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,300,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.